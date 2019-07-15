Kansas man arrested in Henrico on child sex charges

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Kansas man is facing multiple charges of crimes against children.
Henrico police arrested Travis David Jorns, 42, of Mulvane, KS, following an internet investigation where he communicated inappropriate content to someone he believed to be a minor.
Court documents say Jorns intentionally exposed his genitals to a child and proposed the child do the same.
Jorns is facing five counts of soliciting prostitution and using a communication system for certain crimes against children.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.