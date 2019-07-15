First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Potentially the hottest weather of the summer so far is on the horizon this week in Virginia.
The hottest days of the week appear most likely on Friday and Saturday, when high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s. For that reason, Friday and Saturday are now First Alert Weather Days.
Factoring in high humidity, the Heat Index (the feels like temperature) could reach between 105 to 110 degrees.
There’s still time for the forecast temperatures and Heat Index values to change (they could go down or up) between now and the end of the week.
Right now, it’ll be shy of all-time records but still HOT! Please make plan accordingly.
People will need to exercise caution outdoors late this week and into the upcoming weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.