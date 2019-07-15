Driver killed after vehicle rolls, lands on roof

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed in a crash after the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they were called just after 3 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at Peaks and Hillcrest roads.
Officials said a sedan was heading eastbound on Peaks road when it exited the roadway and the driver over-corrected twice. The vehicle then went off the road and flipped. The vehicle then landed on its roof in a ditch outside of a home.
No additional details were immediately available.
