Driver killed after vehicle rolls, lands on roof

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they were called just after 3 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at Peaks and Hillcrest roads.
July 15, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:40 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed in a crash after the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

Officials said a sedan was heading eastbound on Peaks road when it exited the roadway and the driver over-corrected twice. The vehicle then went off the road and flipped. The vehicle then landed on its roof in a ditch outside of a home.

No additional details were immediately available.

