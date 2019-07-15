Community meetings held Monday to discuss role of Henrico County police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico leaders want to help you know and understand, the people protecting your community.
Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon says she had the idea after concerning graffiti was found outside of Godwin High School in May.
O’Bannon says multiple students came forward and talked to community officers about the problem.
In the meeting, it will also be discussed how officers can help with mental health, as well as which officers handle domestic disputes.
The meetings will be held at the Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, on Monday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.
