Child from Midlothian struck by sheriff’s vehicle on Outer Banks beach

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WWBT) — A 7-year-old boy vacationing in the Outer Banks has been flown to a Virginia hospital after being struck by a sheriff’s department vehicle.
Currituck County Fire and EMS Chief Ralph Melton tells The Virginian-Pilot the child was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle on Carova Beach over the weekend.
Melton says the boy sustained minor injuries and is in good condition but was taken to a Norfolk hospital as a precaution.
He says he believes the child ran unexpectedly into the path of the vehicle, which was on patrol.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the child is from Midlothian.
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
