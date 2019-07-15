Chesterfield police searching for middle school vandals

Chesterfield police searching for middle school vandals
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 15, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:30 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police need help finding the people who vandalized a middle school, days after the school year ended.

Police posted a picture of three people on the department’s Facebook page:

On June 19 at about 3 a.m., five unknown suspects entered Falling Creek Middle School. The suspects poured paint and...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Friday, July 12, 2019

Police say the trio is part of a group of five that broke into Falling Creek Middle School on June 19 around 3 a.m.

They are accused of pouring paint and glitter glue on a classroom floor and stealing a guitar.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County/Colonial Height Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.