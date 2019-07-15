Chesterfield police searching for middle school vandals

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police need help finding the people who vandalized a middle school, days after the school year ended.
Police posted a picture of three people on the department’s Facebook page:
Police say the trio is part of a group of five that broke into Falling Creek Middle School on June 19 around 3 a.m.
They are accused of pouring paint and glitter glue on a classroom floor and stealing a guitar.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County/Colonial Height Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
