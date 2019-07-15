Chesterfield police searching for car theft, credit card fraud suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the men behind a car theft and credit card fraud.
Police say the victim’s 2004 Toyota Camry was stolen from their driveway sometime between June 16 and June 17. The car was later found in another location.
The victim’s credit card was also stolen from the car, and used at several businesses in the area.
The first suspect is described as a black male with a mustache and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark AND 1 shirt.
The second suspect is described as a black male with a mustache, last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Tips will remain anonymous, and could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000.
