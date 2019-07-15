California home gas blast kills 1, injures 15

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say everyone has been accounted for after a natural gas explosion that blew apart a Southern California home and killed a gas company worker.
The blast shortly after noon Monday occurred in Murrieta in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles.
Authorities say a contractor who hadn't called Southern California Gas to determine where gas lines were buried struck and damaged a line.
An explosion an hour later turned the home into charred sticks and sent up a column of fire and smoke.
SoCalGas and Murrieta Deputy Fire Chief David Lantzer say 15 people were injured, including three firefighters, and a SoCalGas worker died.
There's no word on the conditions of the injured.
SoCalGas initially said a resident may have been unaccounted for.
