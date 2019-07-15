3 arrested following drug investigation in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested following an investigation into drug activity in Stafford.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Wesley Lee Beverly, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested July 2. A firearm and 8 grams of methamphetamine were located during the arrest and “a significant amount” of methamphetamine and several firearms were found during a search of his hotel room on Warrenton Road.
Additionally, Crystal Noel Beverly, 49, of Spotsylvania, and Josephine Francis Gallagher, 28, of Fredericksburg, were arrested as co-conspirators.
Wesley Beverly is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
Gallagher was charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Crystal Beverly was charged with conspiracy.
All three were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
