Amazon Prime Day: Deals and steals you’ll find online

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s now called “Prime Days,” and it’s strictly for Amazon Prime Members. You’ll find two days of flash deals that will last for a limited time.
Kyle James with ratherbeshopping.com says the best deal will be on Amazon devices like Echo and Echo Dot, as well as bargains on electronics, toys, home decor and clothing. He says, depending on what you’re shopping for, the deals will be hit-and-miss.
Some of the items will have 1-Day Shipping, but it depends on your zip code.
In a recent sneak preview, Amazon showed off deep discounts on head phones, robot vacuum cleaners and Journey Girl Dolls.
And its not just Amazon you should be watching today and tomorrow. Other retail giants got into the game last year and could again this year.
They’re trying to match some of the online offers on certain products. So, you may see some electronics and toy discounts at places like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy’s.
And you can sign up Monday for a 30-day free trial of the prime membership if you want to be a part of the deals. Just remember you will be charged at the end of that month if you don’t cancel.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.