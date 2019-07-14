Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you’ve been staying cool by the pool so far this summer because it doesn’t look that will be changing for the time being!
Cancer patients at a Virginia hospital were given messages of hope and gifts of warmth while undergoing treatment. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Subaru teamed up to help patients stay positive by handing out 80 blankets.
Get your paintbrushes and luggage packed - a new affordable housing development for artists will soon be a reality in Petersburg! The $57 million project will feature 226 affordable apartments for low-income artists, with some containing extra space for a studio.
There are 73 new animals at Richmond Animal League looking for new homes after arriving to the facility this past week. Save a life and get a new best friend!
Hopewell Police are asking for YOUR help in naming their newest addition to the force. There are 5 names you can cast your vote for: Vader, Knox, Bolt, Bane and Sirius. Make sure you vote soon because voting ends tomorrow!
Veil Brewing Company will be making a special beer to honor the swimmer who died during a triathlon in Chesterfield. Proceeds will help benefit Quy P. Pham’s family.
Starbucks launched a tropical Tie-Dye Frappuccino! Make sure you don’t wait too long because the drink is only available for a limited time!
We’ve got a very summer-like week ahead!
These are gorgeous! Thanks, Susan B Gattis for sharing!
“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” – Will Rogers
Have a great week!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.