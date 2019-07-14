Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Raindrops on roses. (Source: Susan B Gattis)
July 14, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 10:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you’ve been staying cool by the pool so far this summer because it doesn’t look that will be changing for the time being!

Gifts of Warmth

Cancer patients at a Virginia hospital were given messages of hope and gifts of warmth while undergoing treatment. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Subaru teamed up to help patients stay positive by handing out 80 blankets.

Artsy Homes

Get your paintbrushes and luggage packed - a new affordable housing development for artists will soon be a reality in Petersburg! The $57 million project will feature 226 affordable apartments for low-income artists, with some containing extra space for a studio.

Looking for “Furever” Homes

There are 73 new animals at Richmond Animal League looking for new homes after arriving to the facility this past week. Save a life and get a new best friend!

Name the K9!

Hopewell Police are asking for YOUR help in naming their newest addition to the force. There are 5 names you can cast your vote for: Vader, Knox, Bolt, Bane and Sirius. Make sure you vote soon because voting ends tomorrow!

Votes are coming in - Please continue to share and spread the word. Voting open until Monday, July 15th!! VOTE FOR THE...

Posted by Hopewell Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Honor the Memory

Veil Brewing Company will be making a special beer to honor the swimmer who died during a triathlon in Chesterfield. Proceeds will help benefit Quy P. Pham’s family.

Sweet Treat

Starbucks launched a tropical Tie-Dye Frappuccino! Make sure you don’t wait too long because the drink is only available for a limited time!

Hot and Humid

We’ve got a very summer-like week ahead!

Forecast: Hot Sunday, low storm chances

Photo of the Weekend

These are gorgeous! Thanks, Susan B Gattis for sharing!

Final Thought

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” – Will Rogers

Have a great week!

