Founder of African American museum found dead in trunk of car

Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of African American museum founder Sadie Roberts Joseph, whose body was found in a trunk of a car.
July 13, 2019 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 5:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An icon of the Baton Rouge community was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon. The cause of her death is unknown as this time.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was found at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Joseph is the founder of non-profit Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History.

My heart is empty... as I learned last night that Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph was found murdered! This woman was amazing...

Baton Rouge Mayor expressed her condolences Sunday with a post published on Instagram.

In the midst of managing a major weather event in our parish, I was hit with some devastating news - the murder of a dear friend and a mother of the community- Sadie Roberts Joseph. I’ve deliberately waited to comment because of the level of love and respect I had for Sadie; and because it was such shocking news. She loved this city and its people. Her commitment to the cultural and educational fabric of our community is beyond description. The development of The Odell S. Williams African American Museum is a testament of her visionary and pioneering leadership. In the days to come, I look forward to offering a more comprehensive tribute. Please keep her family in your prayers. If you have any information that may assist in solving this horrific crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867) www.crimestoppersbr.com As an extra incentive, cash rewards are paid up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of a person (s) that committed a felony crime.  There are No Names, No ID, and No Court when you contact Crime Stoppers. But you must contact Crime Stoppers to become eligible for the cash reward and to remain anonymous. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men and women to do nothing.” Edmund Burke

The car was found in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, which is located off I-110 near Choctaw.

Officials did not say how she was discovered.

The Baton Rouge Police Department commented on its Facebook page about Roberts-Joseph:

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community. We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels. From assisting with her bicycle giveaway at the African American Museum to working with the organization she started called CADAV (Community Against Drugs and Violence). Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community. She will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

Joseph’s home is located on Kaufman Street, which is roughly 3.5 miles from where her body was found.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

