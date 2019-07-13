Forecast: Very hot week ahead

Very hot week ahead
By Nick Russo | July 13, 2019 at 11:09 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 6:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing heat and humidity late this week could prompt heat advisories by Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid. Very low storm chance.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few stray storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s to near 100. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible late. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.