Body found in James River identified as missing boater

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said the body pulled from the James River has been identified as the missing boater from Chesterfield.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Todd Jackson, 42, of Chesterfield, went missing Saturday about 6:45 p.m. after he jumped in the water to retrieve an object.
Jackson’s body was found Sunday morning.
Water rescue crews and divers searched the area he was last seen.
“Both VSP Med-Flight I Helicopter and Air 1 Police Plane were used to search the water and surrounding woods as well as numerous first responders in rescue vessels,” officials said in a release.
Multiple crews from surrounding counties also assisted in Saturday’s search, including Henrico, Chesterfield and Powhatan counties.
The search for Jackson was suspended Saturday night due to darkness but resumed on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The body will be taken to Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.