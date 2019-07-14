Body found near state park in Virginia Beach believed to be missing teacher, officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Search and rescue crews found a body in Virginia Beach near False Cape Sunday afternoon, WAVY reports.
Officials believe the body is that of a teacher who went missing earlier in the week.
Joel Rubin, CEO of Rubin Communications Group, says that Rabbi Alexander Haber of the B’Nai Israel Synagogue in Norfolk positively identified the body as 35-year-old Rabbi Bauman.
The Medical Examiner’s Officer will confirm a positive identification.
Rubin says Bauman teachers 7th and 8th grade boys, and 3rd grade Judaic studies at Toras Chaim.
Crews began searching for the missing teacher Tuesday afternoon, with efforts ending just before noon on Wednesday.
Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says a possible drowning was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Kuehn says a group of students and a teacher were on the beach, when the teacher went into the water to help a 13-year-old student who was in trouble. The student was able to get out of the water, but the teacher was not.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.