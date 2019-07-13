Richmond sexual assault survivor launches mission to strengthen other women

View this post on Instagram

The B.L.U Heart Project, presents: The B.L.U Speaks Seminar 💙 The purpose of this event is to address several issues amongst the Richmond community by bringing individuals together in unity with hopes in making a change for the city. Between the gun violence, senseless homicides, suicide, sex trafficking, missing females & rape cases, SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE! These acts NEED to be addressed! So we’ll gladly start the conversation that everyone is avoiding: town hall meeting style. “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” -Mahatma Gandhi ✨ - - #RVA #Richmond #Virginia #VA #804 #Seminar #BeTheChange #Homicide #Suicide #SexTrafficking #Rape #Molestation #Issues #City #Community #Awareness #Change #ComeTogether #Unity #Conversation #ItStartsWithUs #ItStartsWithYou #VCU #VUU #VSU #TheBLUHeartProject #BLUSpeaks #BeautifulLadiesUnited #TheBLUHeartMovement