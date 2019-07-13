Ceremony to honor Maggie Walker on her 155th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maggie Walker was born July 15, 1864 in Richmond, and she will be honored in recognition of her 155th birthday.
A ceremony is set for Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. to remember the life of the woman who founded St. Luke Penny Savings Bank and likely became the first female bank president in U.S. history.
That bank is still in operation today under the name Consolidated Bank and Trust and is the oldest continually operating African American bank.
The free ceremony will begin at Walker’s statue at the corner of Broad Street and Adams Street in downtown Richmond.
