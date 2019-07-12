9-year-old, 2 adults injured in I-295 crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people, including a child, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-295.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 4:18 p.m. Friday on I-295 near the intersection with Virginia 895.
A two-door Saturn was traveling southbound when it veered left across the median and struck a northbound Nissan Pathfinder in the center lane, causing the Nissan to spin and strike a van.
The adult male drivers of the Saturn and Pathfinder as well as a 9-year-old passenger in the Pathfinder were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van was uninjured.
VSP said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.
