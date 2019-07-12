Man who tried to rob Hanover business caught on camera

Man who tried to rob Hanover business caught on camera
(Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 12, 2019 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 2:02 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted robber.

Deputies were called to a business in the 11000 block of Lakeridge Parkway after a man came in with a note, demanding money.

The would-be robber displayed no weapon and left the business before getting any money. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and discolored dark pants. He left in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.