Man who tried to rob Hanover business caught on camera

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted robber.
Deputies were called to a business in the 11000 block of Lakeridge Parkway after a man came in with a note, demanding money.
The would-be robber displayed no weapon and left the business before getting any money. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and discolored dark pants. He left in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
