Richmond Animal League welcomes 53 dogs, cats ready for adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal League announced the arrival of 53 dogs and cats to their facility this week.
According to RAL, the 53 animals that were in need of hope and help and now receiving the care they deserve.
The shelter says all 53 animals have varying needs, and most need to be spayed and neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.
The shelter also says that 20 more animals are on the way, which will make a total of 73 animals up for adoption.
Go get your newest furry friend today!
