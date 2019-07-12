Richmond Animal League welcomes 53 dogs, cats ready for adoption

The Richmond Animal League announced the arrival of 53 dogs and cats to their facility this week. (Source: Richmond Animal League)
By Tamia Mallory | July 12, 2019 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 12:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal League announced the arrival of 53 dogs and cats to their facility this week.

According to RAL, the 53 animals that were in need of hope and help and now receiving the care they deserve.

The shelter says all 53 animals have varying needs, and most need to be spayed and neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

**UPDATE: 20 more animals are on their way to RAL right now! That will put the weekly total at SEVENTY THREE lives...

Posted by Richmond Animal League on Friday, July 12, 2019

The shelter also says that 20 more animals are on the way, which will make a total of 73 animals up for adoption.

Go get your newest furry friend today!

