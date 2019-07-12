Research shows children get many bodily benefits from playing

Promoting healthy socialization skills is still another benefit of play, and another reason to visit the Children’s Museum, where children are given the opportunity to meet and play with children of all backgrounds, in nearly every activity and exhibit offered. That means countless opportunities to develop essential skills like cooperation, impulse control and emotional regulation. Even learning to wait patiently for their turn to scale that previously mentioned climbing wall at the Children’s Museum Chesterfield is a chance to develop self-control skills. By adopting and refining these types of skills through play, children are more likely to find both academic and social success later in life.