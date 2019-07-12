Police identify Henrico woman killed in crash with Amazon Prime truck

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Henrico woman in Fairfax County.
Police responded to the crash Wednesday at 7 a.m. on Interstate 95 at mile marker 163.
Police said a tractor-trailer was stopped on the right southbound shoulder of I-95 when a Toyota Camry traveling southbound, drove off the road and rear-ended the back of an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Toyota, Krista M. Kelley, 24, of Henrico, died at the scene.
“She was just too good of a person for this to happen to,” Kimberly Hunnel, a family friend, said. “She was always there for everybody.”
Hunnel described Kelley as a sister, having watched her grow up in their Bensley neighborhood.
“When you had a gathering, you always wanted her around,” she said. “She was going to make you laugh and she’ll get up there and make a fool of herself with you.”
So, when Hunnel saw a post Wednesday about a deadly accident in Fairfax County possibly involving Kelley, she didn’t want to believe it was her.
“I about fell on the floor,” Hunnel said.
Friday morning VSP confirmed Kelley had died on the scene after her car ran off the road, rear-ending a tractor-trailer.
"It's a bad nightmare,” Hunnel said. “A very bad nightmare."
Police have not said what caused Kelley to drive off the road, but Hunnel said her friend was always a safe driver.
"She was over at my parent’s house Monday and my mom had told her drive safe, she tells everybody that,” Hunnel said. “[Krista] had the car door open and she popped back out and said you know I always am, with her bubbly personality."
Hunnel added the 24-year-old was constantly on the road for her job.
“She was going to pick up cars and bring them back here from different places," she added.
Hunnel didn’t know where exactly Kelley worked, but said she traveled often.
Police have not said whether Kelley was on the job when this crash happened, but the Toyota she was driving had “drive-away” plates on them.
The deadly accident has now left friends remembering the last moments they saw Kelley.
"When she was leaving I gave her a hug and told her, love you,” Hunnel said. “She said I love you too and those were my last words to her."
While the numbness hasn’t worn off, Hunnel said she has found comfort since the news of her friend’s death; Comfort she found in rose.
“My rose bush had already bloomed this year,” she explained. “Well [when I went outside] there was one little rose that was just beautiful.”
One rose, blooming during a time of grief.
“To me that was her telling me hey... it’s okay,” Hunnel said. “I’m okay, and it was beautiful like her.”
Hunnel plans to put the rose in a photo album to remember the kindness her friend brought to the people she met.
Kelley graduated from Meadowbrook High School several years ago, according to Hunnel. While she originally lived in Henrico, Kelley moved at some point to a neighborhood in Bensley.
Saturday family and friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil at Bensley Park at 6 p.m. to remember Kelley.
“With all the meanness in the world, her personality – you need more of that in this world,” Hunnel said. “She was an angel. She was beautiful inside and out and you don’t find that much anymore.”
Police said the tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.
