News to know for July 12: Va. Red Cross volunteers travel to La.; Power outages across RVA; R. Kelly arrested on sex charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is finally here! Here’s what you need to know as you kick your weekend off.
Friday’s forecast will be partly sunny, with an isolated storm possible.
It will be a hot and humid Friday, with highs in the low 90s.
Hundreds of people are still without power following Thursday’s severe weather in Central Virginia.
There are currently about 1,000 people without power in the area.
Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday night.
The tropical storm is expected to bring flooding rain and storm surge to the Louisiana area.
Keep up with the latest on Barry on NBC12, on TV, online, and on the NBC12 Weather App!
A man is suffering from a wound after attempting to break into a Richmond home overnight.
Police say a man was trying to break into a home in the 500 block of Argyle Terrace when he hurt himself with a sharp object.
The man was arrested for burglary.
As Louisiana braces for Tropical Storm Barry, Red Cross volunteers in Virginia are preparing to help.
Richmond nurse Patty Valadka is one of the volunteers traveling to Louisiana to lend a helping hand.
She will be working in a Red Cross Shelter for at least 10 days.
R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday on federal sex charges.
Kelly was arrested on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts, including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.
The R&B singer has faced a number of legal troubles since Lifetime aired the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary.
“Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.” - Lauren Oliver
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.