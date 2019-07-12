News to know for July 12: Va. Red Cross volunteers travel to La.; Power outages across RVA; R. Kelly arrested on sex charges

News to know for July 12
By Tamia Mallory | July 12, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 6:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is finally here! Here’s what you need to know as you kick your weekend off.

Hot and humid weather

Friday’s forecast will be partly sunny, with an isolated storm possible.

It will be a hot and humid Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.

Hot and humid with only an isolated storm

Central Virginia power outages

Hundreds of people are still without power following Thursday’s severe weather in Central Virginia.

There are currently about 1,000 people without power in the area.

Tropical Storm Barry to hit Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday night.

The tropical storm is expected to bring flooding rain and storm surge to the Louisiana area.

Keep up with the latest on Barry on NBC12, on TV, online, and on the NBC12 Weather App!

Man hurts himself during break-in

A man is suffering from a wound after attempting to break into a Richmond home overnight.

Police say a man was trying to break into a home in the 500 block of Argyle Terrace when he hurt himself with a sharp object.

The man was arrested for burglary.

Virginia Red Cross volunteers travel to Louisiana

As Louisiana braces for Tropical Storm Barry, Red Cross volunteers in Virginia are preparing to help.

Richmond nurse Patty Valadka is one of the volunteers traveling to Louisiana to lend a helping hand.

She will be working in a Red Cross Shelter for at least 10 days.

“Make them as comfortable as possible:” Local nurse prepares to help with disaster relief in Louisiana

R. Kelly arrested on federal sex charges

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday on federal sex charges.

Kelly was arrested on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts, including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

The R&B singer has faced a number of legal troubles since Lifetime aired the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary.

In this May 7, 2019 file photo, musician R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a hearing in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
In this May 7, 2019 file photo, musician R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a hearing in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Final thought

“Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.” - Lauren Oliver

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.