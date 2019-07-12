Monument Avenue stabbing suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police arrested a woman who is suspected in a March 30 stabbing on Monument Avenue.
Richmond police responded to the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Davis Avenue for a reported stabbing that the victim and a witness said occurred in the 2300 block of Monument Avenue.
Kaylee D. May, 23, who police said lives just a few blocks down Monument Avenue from where the stabbing occurred, was arrested July 11 by Henrico police and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
