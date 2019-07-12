Man charged with attempted murder, hate crimes in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes in Goochland after an attempted break-in.
The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Broad Street Road at midnight July 9 for a report that someone was attempting to break in. While en route, the caller reported he and a friend were being fired upon.
John Clifton Crow, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of committing a hate crime by assault.
Crow is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.
Neither of the victims were injured.
