Man charged with attempted murder, hate crimes in Goochland
John Clifton Crow. (Source: Goochland County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 12, 2019 at 7:27 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 7:27 PM

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes in Goochland after an attempted break-in.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Broad Street Road at midnight July 9 for a report that someone was attempting to break in. While en route, the caller reported he and a friend were being fired upon.

John Clifton Crow, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of committing a hate crime by assault.

Crow is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.

Neither of the victims were injured.

