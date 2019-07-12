Governor Northam announces plans to expand rural broadband in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) announced today plans to expand rural broadband in Southeastern Fluvanna County with funds awarded by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI).
The CVEC plans to build fiber for the Columbia substation which serves over 500 members residing in Fluvanna and Cumberland counties.
“Access to reliable high speed internet is a vital component to participating in the 21st century economy, and I commend Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative for working with the Commonwealth to connect over 500 premises to a world-class fiber network,” said Governor Northam. “These partnerships represent exactly the kind of creative thinking and problem solving we need to ensure rural Virginia has the tools to attract and retain businesses, create jobs and opportunity, and build a stronger quality of life for our citizens.”
The expansion is part of a five-year plan for the CVEC to install over 4,500 miles of fiber-optic cable in the 14 counties it serves.
The move will also allow them to incorporate smart grid technology into it’s daily operations.
Cooperative members will be able to purchase high-speed internet at $49.99 a month for 100 megabits per second and $79.99 a month for 1 gigabit per second.
