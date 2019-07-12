Governor Northam announces plans to expand rural broadband in Fluvanna County

“Access to reliable high speed internet is a vital component to participating in the 21st century economy, and I commend Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative for working with the Commonwealth to connect over 500 premises to a world-class fiber network,” said Governor Northam. “These partnerships represent exactly the kind of creative thinking and problem solving we need to ensure rural Virginia has the tools to attract and retain businesses, create jobs and opportunity, and build a stronger quality of life for our citizens.”