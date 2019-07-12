Forecast: Hot Sunday, low storm chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and hot for Sunday with the heat index approaching 100.
TONIGHT: Warm and humid, but no rain expected.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index near 100. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. A stray shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid with an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
