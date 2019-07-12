Felon on supervised release given 7 years for firearm possession

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was given seven years in prison for firearm possession while under supervised release.
Jabali Dickerson, 27, was in a vehicle with two other people in December 2018 when it was stopped by Henrico County police officers.
Dickerson was in the back seat of the vehicle. While the officers were talking with the driver, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a backpack at Dickerson’s feet.
During a search, a loaded Glock .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was located along with a check stub containing Dickerson’s name. The check was found in Dickerson’s pocket.
Officers confirmed Dickerson was a convicted felon on a term of federal supervised release at the time of the traffic stop.
