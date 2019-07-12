Caroline man charged in contractor fraud investigation

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in a contractor fraud investigation conducted by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
The Criminal Investigation Division began investigating a report of a stolen utility trailer on Sunday.
The victim told police Matthew Petrey was hired to perform construction work on the victim’s home.
An investigation revealed that Petrey does not have a contractor’s license, and currently has a pending charge in Caroline County General District Court for operating without a contractor’s license.
Petrey was arrested Wednesday without incident on one charge of grand larceny and two charges of operating without a contractor’s license.
Anyone with any additional information on Petrey operating without a contractor’s license is asked to contact Sergeant K. H. Eichenmiller at 804-633-5400.
