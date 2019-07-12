Caroline man charged in contractor fraud investigation

Caroline man charged in contractor fraud investigation
Matthew Petrey was arrested Wednesday without incident on one charge of grand larceny and two charges of operating without a contractor’s license. (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamia Mallory | July 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 11:40 AM

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in a contractor fraud investigation conducted by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

The Criminal Investigation Division began investigating a report of a stolen utility trailer on Sunday.

The victim told police Matthew Petrey was hired to perform construction work on the victim’s home.

An investigation revealed that Petrey does not have a contractor’s license, and currently has a pending charge in Caroline County General District Court for operating without a contractor’s license.

Petrey was arrested Wednesday without incident on one charge of grand larceny and two charges of operating without a contractor’s license.

Anyone with any additional information on Petrey operating without a contractor’s license is asked to contact Sergeant K. H. Eichenmiller at 804-633-5400.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.