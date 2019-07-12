10 arrested, 7 wanted on 30-plus charges including child neglect, drug distribution

(WDBJ7) - The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force conducted an operation Thursday morning that led to the arrests of 10 individuals with about 31 drug and firearm charges.
Residences in counties that spanned Lunenburg, Charlotte and Mecklenburg led to the uncovering of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, pharmaceutical narcotics and numerous firearms. Child neglect and distribution of drugs near a school were also two of the resulting charges.
Those arrested are as follows:
- Travis Wade Hamlett-Phenix, VA-Charlotte Co.
- Randolph S. Kube-Charlotte Court House, VA-Charlotte Co.
- Donald Wayne Toombs-Keysville, VA-Charlotte Co.
- Vern Allen Musante-Randolph, VA-Charlotte Co.
- William Courtney Jones-Red House, VA-Charlotte Co.
- Carrie R. Hostetter-Red Oak, VA-Charlotte Co.
- John Vaughan-Victoria, VA-Lunenburg Co.
- Robert Earl Dix-Keysville, VA-Lunenburg Co.
- Jessie Ray Mullins-Buffalo Junction, VA-Mecklenburg Co.
- Lindsey Pettus-Chase City, VA-Mecklenburg Co
Virginia State Police say there are still seven more individuals wanted in this case. The wanted group includes the following:
- Donald Carnell Bass-Red Oak, VA
- Timothy Wayne Dooley-Victoria, VA
- Chet Atkins-Keysville, VA
- Stacy Joan Coleman-Chesapeake, VA
- Charles Moore IV-Chesapeake, VA
- Jose Miguel Serrano-Kenbridge, VA
- Steven Michael Serrano-Victoria, VA
The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force asks you contact them through the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 434-542-5141 or the Lunenburg Sheriff's Office at 434-696-4452 if you have any helpful information regarding the seven still wanted.
