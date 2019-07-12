Affordable housing development for artists coming to Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A new affordable housing development for artists will soon be a reality in Petersburg.
Ground was broken Friday morning on a development that will become ArtistSpace Loft Apartments. It is being built on the old Brown & Williamson campus on S. Perry Street.
When finished, the $57 million project will feature 226 affordable apartments for low-income artists, with some containing extra space for a studio. The development will also feature separate artist workspaces and art galleries.
“This will be an opportunity to have struggling artists get started. Getting a nice studio is always your goal but you have to start somewhere,” said Victoria Revilla, Petersburg-Area Art League President.
The project is the result of a years-long effort between the Cameron Foundation, Artspace Projects, and the arts community.
While the development is targeted towards artists, developers say it will also provide a boost to the Downtown Petersburg economy.
“We anticipate very strong economic impacts. People like to live near creative communities and very small businesses like to locate where artists live,” said Todd Graham, The Cameron Foundation president.
Construction should be completed by the end of 20-20.
