Police identify 2-year-old girl who drowned in Chesterfield swimming pool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
According to police, people who lived at the house pulled the toddler from the pool on the morning of July 8. They performed CPR until first responders arrived.
She was then taken to a hospital where she died on July 10.
The girl was identified July 29 as Jayleigh Ackerman.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
