Investigation finds former Va. Gov. Wilder kissed former VCU student without consent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation found that former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder kissed a 20-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student against her will, the Washington Post reports.
According to the Washington Post, the investigation also cleared Wilder of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.
The former student, Sydney Black, who is now 22, filed a formal complaint with VCU saying that Wilder kissed her against her will in 2017.
Black also said Wilder suggested she could live at his house, offered to take her on trips and pay for her law school while she worked as an assistant at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.
The investigation was conducted by an outside attorney hired by VCU.
“We are pleased the investigation has validated Sydney’s report to VCU about Mr. Wilder’s conduct,” Jason V. Wolfrey, Black’s attorney, wrote in a statement.
Wilder responded to the findings of the investigation on Twitter, calling the allegations “baseless.”
Wilder has until next Tuesday, July 16, to contest the investigation’s finding of “non-consensual sexual contact," which could lead to a hearing by VCU’s Review Panel.
Sanctions could include Wilder’s demotion, suspension and termination of employment, according to VCU’s policy.
