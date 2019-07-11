Forecast: Big storms hitting the area quickly diminishing overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The strong to severe storms threat has ended for the area tonight but some rain lingers
THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain, otherwise partly cloudy with some patchy fog overnight
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: **NOTE: Remnants of Barry COULD bring enhanced shower chances to Virginia by Thursday. Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers and storms. Lows low 70s, highs low 90s (Rain Chance 40%)
