Flies, moldy soda gun nozzles at Richmond comedy club aren’t a laughing matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s restaurant report, an inspector had a bone to pick with a local comedy club, but a Midlothian sports bar is getting this week’s Hall of Fame Award.
First, The Back Yard Grill on North Ridge Road had four priority, one priority foundation and 12 core violations in its latest inspection.
The restaurant was cited for having food debris older than a day on some utensils as well as food being held at the wrong temperature.
NBC12 visited the restaurant asking for a manager, but crews were told he wasn’t there. Crews asked if the restaurant worker could give the manager a call and were told he doesn’t answer his phone when he’s not in the store.
NBC12 crews inquired to leave a callback number and were told no. Crews were told not to bother calling back.
The Funny Bone Comedy Club in Short Pump is open Wednesday through Sunday night for comedy shows.
In one inspection, the restaurant had one priority, five priority foundation and 15 core violations.
An inspector found a mold-like substance inside the soda gun nozzles and in the ice machine, as well as small flies at one of the hand sinks.
The restaurant was re-inspected about a month later, fixing some of its issues, but not all.
The restaurant was cited for two priority foundation and 10 core violations, 11 of those were repeats. The mold was fixed, but the flies were still there.
NBC12 called the Comedy club, looking for answers. NBC12 spoke with the manager, who did not wish to comment.
And finally, the Hall of Fame Award winner is Taylor’s, a sports bar and grill on East Millridge Parkway.
In the past year, the restaurant has had three perfect inspections!
“I have a good team, everyone does their part, and that’s what makes it work," said Tyrone Workman.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
