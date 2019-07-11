Driver killed, children seriously injured in King William crash

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in King William County has left one man dead and two children seriously injured.
Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash at the 700 block of Globe Road on Tuesday at 8:24 p.m.
An investigation revealed a 2001 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on Globe Road when the truck lost control, entering a curve, ran off the road right, partially flipping the vehicle and struck several trees.
The pickup truck driver, Charles F. Hogge, 31, of Ashland, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was not wearing his seat belt, and died at the scene.
A 10-year-old male passenger was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
A 14-year-old female passenger was transported by MedFlight to the hospital with serious injuries.
Both children were not wearing their seat belts.
Speed is being considered a factor in the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.