Wanted man passes gas so loud, it leads to his arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (WBTV) - A man with felony warrants was arrested after he passed gas, leading police to him in Missouri.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the man was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
As authorities were looking for the man, they say he passed gas so loud, it gave up his hiding spot.
“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having an [emoji] day,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post read.
“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the post read.
