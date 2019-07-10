Tracking the Tropics; Barry set to hit Gulf Coast early Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm soon to be hurricane Barry is poised to make landfall near the Louisiana Gulf Coast Saturday, bringing heavy rain and storm surge.
The storm as of Saturday morning picked up winds sustained at 70mph.
Very heavy rain and storm surge will cause major flooding over Louisiana through the weekend.
The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows landfall as a category 1 hurricane early Saturday, then weakening and moving northward through the Mississippi Valley into early next week.
