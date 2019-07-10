On This Day: Tennis legend, social justice advocate Arthur Ashe is born

On This Day: Tennis legend, social justice advocate Arthur Ashe is born
July 10, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 10, 1943, Arthur Ashe entered our world. He was a soft-spoken man who quietly broke racial barriers - turning his star power into altruism, activism and hope.

The Richmond native started playing tennis at age 7 and would go on to transcend the game. In 1975, he became the first African American male to win the Wimbledon singles title.

Learn more about Ashe’s achievements in tennis and how he became a fervent fighter for civil rights and racial equality worldwide on NBC12′s podcast “How We Got Here.”

