RPD searching for suspect in Carytown business robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man behind a robbery in Carytown.
Police responded to the 00 block of Nansemond Street on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:11 p.m. for a commercial robbery.
A victim told officers that an unknown man entered the business through the back door and demanded money.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask with the eyes cut out, khaki pants and gloves.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective D. Holmes at 804-646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
