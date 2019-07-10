Richmond City Councilman hosts public meeting to address flooding issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people living in south Richmond say when it rains, it floods. It’s no secret the water backs up and some areas have drainage issues.
“We’ve known it’s been an issue for awhile,” Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said.
A small crowd gathered at the Southside Community Center Tuesday in hopes to address a major issue: Flooding.
“We are here to find out what’s going on and what we can do. Let’s get a real solution on what we can do to fix this problem that has gone on far far, far long enough,” Jones said.
Many in attendance came out to soak up information on how city leaders plan to fix the issue. Those attending didn’t hold back concerns.
“I don’t know what they thought because I’m not an engineer, but I do know whatever they thought - it didn’t work,” one resident said.
Many got the chance to speak directly with those in charge, such as Director of Public Utility Calvin Farr, who says he knows there is work to do and is ready to get it done.
“Another issue is when we run drainage - it doesn’t go anywhere. We need to make sure it is running and running correctly, and it’s not just going into the creek,” Jones said.
Farr says the departments budget increased from $7 million to $15 million, which means more projects can be completed.
Jones says moving forward will take those most affected to voice concerns at city council.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.