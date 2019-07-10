Richmond brewing company to make beer in honor of swimmer who died

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veil Brewing Company will be making a special beer to honor the swimmer who died during a triathlon in Chesterfield.
Quy P. Pham, 35, of Henrico, accidentally drowned on June 30 during the swimming portion of a the Robious Landing Triathlon. He left behind a wife and two young children.
The “In Memory of Quy” Facebook page posted the announcement about the special beer.
According to the post, all of the proceeds from the beer’s launch will benefit his family.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.