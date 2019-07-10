Richmond brewing company to make beer in honor of swimmer who died

Richmond brewing company to make beer in honor of swimmer who died
Quy P. Pham died during a triathlon on Sunday. (Source: Submitted photo)
July 9, 2019 at 9:39 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veil Brewing Company will be making a special beer to honor the swimmer who died during a triathlon in Chesterfield.

Quy P. Pham, 35, of Henrico, accidentally drowned on June 30 during the swimming portion of a the Robious Landing Triathlon. He left behind a wife and two young children.

[ Swimmer who died during triathlon in Chesterfield identified ]

The “In Memory of Quy” Facebook page posted the announcement about the special beer.

According to the post, all of the proceeds from the beer’s launch will benefit his family.

We are speechless 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ The Veil Brewing Co will make a special beer for our loving Quy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ “We are...

Posted by In Memory of Quy on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.