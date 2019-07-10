Police say man, shot killed stepson during fight

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is accused of killing his stepson during a fight early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at a home in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court in Varina. Officers arrived on scene at 12:13 a.m. for a reported shooting.
“I saw red all over my house and thought it was a fire, so I looked out and it was just covered with police and tape," said one neighbor.
Police said Herbert L. Washington shot his stepson, 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., of Henrico, during some sort of altercation.
Brown was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Brown’s cause of death was determined to be a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.
“[I was just] hurt,” said one neighbor. "Hurt, because we also know the suspect.”
Several people described Washington as a good neighbor.
One man said he had talked to him just hours before the crime happened and things seemed fine.
“All interactions were always very friendly," a neighbor said. "He’s mild mannered, calm, smile on his face, so I’m not sure what happened. You never know what’s happening in someone’s household.”
However, another neighbor said there was some tension between Washington and his stepchildren, but didn’t go into detail.
Court records show Washington has a handful of traffic violations, but nothing criminal in nature.
His arrest has now left some homeowners concerned.
“My son goes over there, he’s 9 years old and goes over there every day to play with the little boy," one woman said. “So it was surprising to me what happened... It was very, very scary.”
Brown’s mother released a brief statement Wednesday afternoon saying she was “very disturbed”.
“Not only have I lost a child, but I’ve lost a husband too,” she said.
Brown’s brother was also very upset about the situation, stating he lost his brother due to gun violence one day after the state legislature held a special session about gun laws.
Washington was taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony.
