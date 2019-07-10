Henrico school bus driver charged after striking bicyclist

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to an accident involving a school bus and bicyclist.
Police received report of an accident around 6:48 a.m.
The accident occurred in the area of New Market Road and South Laburnum Avenue.
Police say the bus was stopped at the red light and attempted to turn on red when the female bicyclist went into the crosswalk.
No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Officers on scene say that no one was hurt in the accident.
The school bus driver was charged with reckless driving.
