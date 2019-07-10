News to know for July 10: Missing 3-year-old found dead; Gun control session adjourns; Flooding issues addressed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Wednesday!
Wednesday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.
Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation in Varina.
The investigation is underway in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court in Varina.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of 3-year-old Josie Burleson.
Her body was found in the New River early Wednesday morning.
She went missing after being last seen playing by the New River Trail near Bertha Farms.
The General Assembly’s special session on gun control came to a quick end.
Lawmakers adjourned the session after two hours, without considering gun control measures.
The lawmakers made the decision to reconvene Nov. 18.
Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones held a public meeting to address flooding issues on Tuesday.
The meeting, held at the Southside Community Center, gave residents the opportunity to bring concerns to those in charge.
Director of Public Utility Calvin Farr says the department’s budget increased from $7 million to $15 million, which means more projects can be completed.
Actor Rip Torn died Tuesday afternoon at 88 years old.
Torn died at home, alongside his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page.
No cause of death has been reported.
“Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.” - Carl Gustav Jung
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.