News to know for July 10: Missing 3-year-old found dead; Gun control session adjourns; Flooding issues addressed

News to know for July 10
By Tamia Mallory | July 10, 2019 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Wednesday!

Summertime weather

Wednesday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.

Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.

Another great July day

Varina death investigation

Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation in Varina.

The investigation is underway in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court in Varina.

The incident remains under investigation.

Missing 3-year-old found dead

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of 3-year-old Josie Burleson.

Her body was found in the New River early Wednesday morning.

She went missing after being last seen playing by the New River Trail near Bertha Farms.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of 3-year-old Josie Burleson.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of 3-year-old Josie Burleson. (Source: WDBJ7)

Special Session adjourns

The General Assembly’s special session on gun control came to a quick end.

Lawmakers adjourned the session after two hours, without considering gun control measures.

The lawmakers made the decision to reconvene Nov. 18.

Special Session adjourns abruptly

Flooding issues addressed

Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones held a public meeting to address flooding issues on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Southside Community Center, gave residents the opportunity to bring concerns to those in charge.

Director of Public Utility Calvin Farr says the department’s budget increased from $7 million to $15 million, which means more projects can be completed.

Richmond City Councilman hosts public meeting to address flooding issues

Rip Torn dead at 88

Actor Rip Torn died Tuesday afternoon at 88 years old.

Torn died at home, alongside his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page.

No cause of death has been reported.

Actor Rip Torn arrives on the red carpet at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 10, 2011.
Actor Rip Torn arrives on the red carpet at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in Austin, Texas on Thursday, March 10, 2011. (Source: AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

Final thought

“Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.” - Carl Gustav Jung

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.