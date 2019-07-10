Forecast: Another great July day, storms and humidity Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another pleasant day with lower humidity and lots of sunshine Wednesday!
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still pleasant for July. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Hot temperatures and high humidity return. Partly sunny with evening scattered showers and storms likely. Marginal risk for strong to severe storms for the western half of Virginia. Will monitor for our part of the region. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Late Afternoon & Evening Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Early Rain Chance 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible towards evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms. Lows low 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm chance. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)
