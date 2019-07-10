First Alert Weather Day: Heavy storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area north of Richmond in a *slight* risk.
All counties highlighted in yellow are considered a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.
The primary concerns with any storms that develop will be heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a very low end tornado threat but a very high rain threat. Almost all of us will get at least some rain, in many areas will get downpours.
All counties highlighted in green are under the *marginal* risk category. That is considered a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out in these areas either.
Most of Thursday morning will remain mainly dry. One thing you will notice is that the humidity will be much higher.
Here is what the radar could look like at 6 p.m.:
We think the best chance for downpours and severe weather is 7-9pm in Richmond as a line of heavy rain and wind arrives.
Here’s the 7pm forecast:
After 9pm, there still could be rain in Richmond but the severe threat moves East of I-95 then
If you have plans this evening be sure to have the NBC12 weather app handy. Any notification will be sent right to your phone.
Stay weather aware!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.