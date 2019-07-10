Missing 3-year-old found dead; Mother, boyfriend charged with felony child neglect

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of 3-year-old Josie Burleson.
Her body was found in the New River early Wednesday morning.
Burleson’s mother, Kimberly Moore, and her boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, have been arrested and charged with felony child neglect with reckless disregard for life and felony child endangerment.
Burleson went missing after being last seen playing by the New River Trail near Bertha Farms.
