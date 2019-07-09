Virginia State Police issue more than 7,000 tickets over holiday weekend

“Recognizing the potential for more holiday travelers and festivities with July 4th falling on a Thursday this year, we made certain to have every available trooper working Virginia’s highways during the holiday weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober.”