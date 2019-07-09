Virginia State Police issue more than 7,000 tickets over holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police issued more than 7,000 citations to drivers across the state during the Fourth of July weekend.
Police issued the tickets during a three day period that started at 12:01 a.m. on July 3, and ended at midnight on July 5.
Seven people were killed in six crashes over that period. The deadly crashes happened in Highland, Loudoun, Lunenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Spotsylvania counties. The two people died in the Spotsylvania crash on July 5.
“Altogether, the crashes claimed the lives of four drivers and three passengers. Four of the deceased were not wearing seat belts,” police said.
Troopers arrested 79 drunk drivers, cited 5,389 speeders, 1,752 reckless drivers and 723 people for failing to obey the law and buckle up. Troopers also responded to 548 crashes across the state.
“Recognizing the potential for more holiday travelers and festivities with July 4th falling on a Thursday this year, we made certain to have every available trooper working Virginia’s highways during the holiday weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober.”
