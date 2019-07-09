On this day: John Marshall’s funeral takes over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Businesses closed, courts adjourned, church bells rang and mourners gathered across the city as Supreme Court Justice John Marshall’s body was laid to rest July 9, 1835.
Marshall, the fourth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, had died three days earlier in Philadelphia. His death was mourned in Virginia the same as George Washington had been 36 years earlier.
Marshall’s body arrived in Richmond via steamship up the James River and was carried first to his home just north of the Virginia State Capitol and then to Shockoe Hill Cemetery where he was interred next to his wife.
Hear about Marshall’s life and legacy in this week’s episode of “How We Got Here,” a podcast on Virginia’s history produced by NBC12.
Previous episodes:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.